Radical Collaboration =

Our proposal for Responsible Travel Week

Consider the idea that we could be better communicators and collaborators. We don’t have to agree on everything to make 2021 a little better. This page documents a shared journey among friends. Let us know if you would like to partner or co-sponsor Responsible Travel Week and other meeting spaces (virtual and physical).

Livestreaming. Mainstreaming is livestreaming plus engagement – letting others know how to access live video and how to participate, interact.

Be engaged.

Planeta

Responsible Travel Week 2021
The Value of Collaboration
We Suck at Collaboration

