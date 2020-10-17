home Buzzwords Radical Localism

Radical Localism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Buzzwords

Radical localism = becoming more aware of the 5- to 10-block radius around where one lives, taking greater notice of those nearby smaller businesses and how they’re hurting (minute 10)

Elsewhere on the Web
Radical localism will drive the immediate future of travel
buzzsprout.com
Embracing radical localism – Brookings

Bingo
Airlines – Analog – Back of the House – Borders – Brand – Cancellation Policy – Cheap – Coordination – Coronavirus – Cruising – Customer Service – Digital – Digital Passport – Disruption – DIY – Domestic Travel – Early – Empathy – Essential – Essential Travel – Front of the House – Group – Hospitality – Hotels – Humans – Infrastructure – International Travel – Leisure – Local – Local Travel – Loyalty – Methodology – Normal – Online Booking – OTAs – Package Holiday – Pandemic – Phase – Price – Radical Localism – Responsibility – Safety – Travel Agents – Uncertainty – Unprecedented – Vacation Rentals – Vaccine – Virus

Embedded Tweets

Headlines
It Is April, 2025: What Would Your Letter About the Last 5 Years of Travel Say?

Planeta

Contested
Local Travel
Local
Coronavirus, aka COVID19
Skift
Buzzword Bingo 2020
Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.