Radical localism = becoming more aware of the 5- to 10-block radius around where one lives, taking greater notice of those nearby smaller businesses and how they’re hurting (minute 10)

Radical localism will drive the immediate future of travel https://t.co/AmFJ6GVXMx << enjoyed talking to @QUOGlobal on what do the coming weeks and months in travel sector potentially look like. — Rafat Ali, Media Owner & Operator (@rafat) April 17, 2020

Mine would be about how radical localism became the way travel industry came back, people began to appreciate their rural areas around cities and local small businesses in tourism/hospitality thrived as a result. — Rafat Ali, Media Owner & Operator (@rafat) April 4, 2020

