Radish Night 2020

Oaxaca City, Mexico – 2020 is the 123rd iteration of the annual Noche de Rábanos, aka Radish Night, which takes place on Sunday, December 23. This year – mostly digital – virtual.

One of the most impressive community celebrations in the world, it is a favorite of locals and visitors. Consider the pageantry a mashup of agriculture and folk art. There will be virtual events and this page will curate our faves.

Hashtag: #NocheDeRábanos

Questions = Preguntas

How many artisans participate in this year’s Noche de Rábanos? = Cuantos artesanos participan en la Noche de Rábanos de este año?

Are there remote viewing parties? = ¿Hay fiestas de observación remota (viewing parties)?

What events can we look forward to in 2021? = ¿Qué eventos podemos esperar en 2021?

Who to follow on Twitter?

@cortv,

@MunicipioOaxaca

@JuanCRiveraC

@SECTUR_GobOax

@TurismoOaxaca_

About the event

La Noche de Rábanos (Radish Night) is celebrated on December 23rd and for more than a century has been a focal point of Christmas celebrations in Oaxaca. True to its name, the Radish Night festival lasts only a few hours as vegetables have a limited lifespan as folk art.

For those of us unable to experience the event in person, photos and videos are the next best thing.

Buzzwords

Artesanos (Artisans) – Artista (Artist) – Chocolate – Cosecha (Harvest) – Cultura (Culture) – Danzante (Dancer) – Familia (Family) – Fiesta – Fila – Infantil – Kiosko – Nacimiento (Nativity Scene) – Noche (night) – Rábanos (Radishes) – Recorrido – Stands – Totomoxtle – Tradicional – Trueque (Exchange) – Visitantes (Visitors) – Zócalo

CORTV

The Oaxacan Corporation of Radio and Television (CORTV) is a public non-profit means of communication that fosters the socio-cultural wealth of the state of Oaxaca and provides space for all voices in an orderly and objective manner, maintaining plurality, truthfulness and quality in its contents. In addition, it defends and disseminates freedom of expression, public policies, and social campaigns that promote the integral development of society.

Headlines

Cosecha para edición virtual de Noche de Rábanos será el 18 de diciembre

Embedded Tweets

De las festividades navideñas que se llevan a cabo en Oaxaca, la #NocheDeRábanos es la que goza de mayor tradición.

Se realiza el 23 de diciembre, un día antes de Noche Buena, y consiste en crear y exhibir diseños especiales realizados a base de rábanos.

👉🏼https://t.co/hBjGWPt1AH pic.twitter.com/7t2yb5jKED — Adriana Aguilar Escobar (@aaguilaroax) November 18, 2020

Cosecha para edición virtual de Noche de Rábanos será el 18 de diciembre #Oaxaca https://t.co/qsVweKUIwd pic.twitter.com/3sR1Yhrsix — Quadratín Oaxaca (@Quadratinoaxaca) December 7, 2020

