Radish Night 2021

Oaxaca City, Mexico – 2021 is the 124th iteration of the annual Noche de Rábanos, aka Radish Night, which takes place Thursday, December 23. Hashtag: #NocheDeRábanos

One of the most impressive community celebrations in the world, the event is a favorite of locals and visitors. Consider the pageantry a mashup of agriculture and folk art. We are looking forward to photos and videos from the event! = Una de las celebraciones comunitarias más impresionantes del mundo, la celebración es una de las favoritas de los lugareños y visitantes. Considere el boato como una mezcla de agricultura y arte popular. ¡Esperamos con ansias las fotos y videos del evento!

Questions = Preguntas

How many artisans participate in this year’s Noche de Rábanos? = Cuantos artesanos participan en la Noche de Rábanos de este año?

Are there remote viewing parties? = ¿Hay fiestas de observación remota (viewing parties)?

Looking ahead, what events can we look forward to in 2022? = De cara al futuro, ¿qué eventos podemos esperar en 2022? = ¿Qué eventos podemos esperar en 2022?

What’s new in 2021?

Visitors are back in Oaxaca City and so are the radishes.

CORTV

The Oaxacan Corporation of Radio and Television (CORTV) is a public non-profit means of communication that fosters the socio-cultural wealth of the state of Oaxaca and provides space for all voices in an orderly and objective manner, maintaining plurality, truthfulness and quality in its contents. In addition, it defends and disseminates freedom of expression, public policies, and social campaigns that promote the integral development of society.

Headlines

tk

Twitter

@cortv

@MunicipioOaxaca

@JuanCRiveraC

@SECTUR_GobOax

@TurismoOaxaca_

Embedded Tweets

Se abre la convocatoria para participar en el concurso de figuras de rábanos 2021. Consulta las bases aquí: https://t.co/MVC2W40TkF pic.twitter.com/wCW4gs2fUJ — Noticias Oaxaca NVI (@nvinoticiasoax) December 16, 2021

Como cada año, la siembra de rábanos se realiza en esta temporada para que estén listos antes del 23 de diciembre y las figuras sean expuestas en la #NocheDeRábanos, realizada por el mpio. de Oaxaca de Juárez. En compañía del Srio. de la @Sedapa_GobOax, participé en este momento. pic.twitter.com/1oqBgFpzTr — Ivette de Murat (@IvetteMurat) October 6, 2021

#Relevante El secretario de Turismo de #Oaxaca, @JuanCRiveraC dijo que el gobierno del estado sigue analizando que se establezcan condiciones de realizar la tradicional #NocheDeRábanos, la cual no descarta que sea en el zócalo luego de rumores de un cambio a la Plaza de la Danza. pic.twitter.com/BgUIWewsei — TVBUS Noticias de Oaxaca (@tvbus) December 14, 2021

De la mano de hortelanas, hortelanos, el Srio. @gabriel_cue y el titular de la @SECTUR_GobOax, @JuanCRiveraC, se realizó la cosecha de rábanos que darán vida a creaciones artísticas en la tradicional #NocheDeRábanos, evento posible gracias a los esfuerzos del @GobOax. pic.twitter.com/sWDGQPPDlV — SEDAPA (@Sedapa_GobOax) December 19, 2021

Planeta.com