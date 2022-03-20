home Nature Rafflesia

Rafflesia

By Ron Mader
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Rafflesia is a genus of parasitic flowering plants in the family Rafflesiaceae. The species have enormous flowers, the buds rising from the ground or directly from the lower stems of their host plants; one species has the largest flowers in the world.

Today we went to the Quezon Province to document an exceptionally rare Rafflesia, and, with some help from the locals, look: we found it! Doesn’t its bud look full of promise?

Worth every bite, leech and sting. Because I’m the happiest guy in the world right now.


