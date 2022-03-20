Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
Wikipedia: Rafflesia is a genus of parasitic flowering plants in the family Rafflesiaceae. The species have enormous flowers, the buds rising from the ground or directly from the lower stems of their host plants; one species has the largest flowers in the world.
Today we went to the Quezon Province to document an exceptionally rare Rafflesia, and, with some help from the locals, look: we found it! Doesn’t its bud look full of promise?
Worth every bite, leech and sting. Because I’m the happiest guy in the world right now.
The interior structure of Rafflesia: one of the world's largest flowers, which I was so lucky to see this week, in the Philippines. Isn't it just the most extraordinary plant you've seen? pic.twitter.com/0jzc72QGH4— Chris Thorogood (@thorogoodchris1) March 19, 2022
