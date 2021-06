Buzzwords

Rain = moisture condensed from the atmosphere that falls visibly in separate drops

It’s raining at our office!! Is it raining where you are? #vegaswx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/JwULUue03R — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 23, 2021

Daily normal precipitation throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/XcmD566Mvq — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) April 30, 2020

Climate – Climate Change – Clouds – Drought – Fog – Flood – Flooding – Ice – Pervious – Precipitation – Rain – Rainbow – Rainfall – Rain Shadow – Scattered Storms – Showers – Snow – Storms – Storm Surge – Water – Weather

