home Buzzwords Rainbow lorikeet Rainbow lorikeet By Ron Mader Posted in Buzzwords Posted on December 19, 2020December 19, 2020 Photo: Rae Allen, From the window Embedded Tweets The rainbow lorikeet is Australia's most sighted bird of 2020. 🐦 4.6 million birds were counted in this year's 'Aussie Backyard Bird Count' by BirdLife, with our paradise coloured pal, the lorikeet sighted the most. 🌈 📸 : Toby Hudson https://t.co/e7Ldjf5AIh pic.twitter.com/yrxpMbw2JQ— CSIRO (@CSIRO) December 20, 2020 WikipediaRainbow lorikeet Planeta Birds Birding Wild Australia