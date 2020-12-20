The rainbow lorikeet is Australia's most sighted bird of 2020. 🐦



4.6 million birds were counted in this year's 'Aussie Backyard Bird Count' by BirdLife, with our paradise coloured pal, the lorikeet sighted the most. 🌈



📸 : Toby Hudson