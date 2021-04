Screenshot

Reciprocal Restoration = Mutually reinforcing restoration of land and culture such that repair of ecosystems services contributes to cultural revitalization and renewal of culture promote restoration of ecological integrity. (Kimmerer 2008)

Restoration and Reciprocity: The Contributions of Traditional Ecological Knowledge

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/226214585_Restoration_and_Reciprocity_The_Contributions_of_Traditional_Ecological_Knowledge

