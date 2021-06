This fantastic keynote from Karen Mundine (@RecAustralia) will soon be available online for those who were unable to join us online today: https://t.co/Tj6EVUxXRv



Crucial viewing as we approach National Reconciliation Week; 27 May-3 June #NRW2020#InThisTogether #Symposium2020 pic.twitter.com/FSuMXZDpel