By Guest Contributor
Kudos to the US National Parks Service for compiling an illustrative and informative guide – nps.gov/media/photo/gallery.htm?pg=4913675&id=CF41B3F2-A93D-4F38-A482-CD02DD7488BD – to responsible travel – aka recreate responsibly – in the parks and protected areas. Graphics related to COVID-19 response and social distancing are available for use on webpages, social media, and physical locations to promote best practices for health and safety. Hashtag: #RecreateResponsibly

