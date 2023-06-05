Recycling is one of the most important tasks for those interested in greening trade, reducing waste, and improving responsible / conscious / mindful travel.

Also see: Recycle

Events

March 18 Global Recycling Day



May 17 International Recycling Day (Día Mundial del Reciclaje)

Headlines

Unwanted construction materials find second life through new app

Yet Another Problem With Recycling: It Spews Microplastics – Wired

Vast majority of consumers concerned about plastic and packaging waste – Axios

The Recycling Myth – Reuters

The US exports its plastic waste. But now other countries are rejecting it. – Boing Boing

Features

Planeta.com