Photo: Ron Mader, Visitors Center

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

History: In 1990 Congress designated Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as Nevada’s first National Conservation Area (the seventh to be designated nationally). The nearly 200,000 acre park is managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System, and protected as a National Conservation Area.

New: Reservations. Timed entry reservations will be mandatory for all visitors October 1 to May 31 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Timed entry reservations will not begin this year until November 3. Timed entry reservations are not required between June 1 and September 30. Visitors must also pay an entry fee for the scenic drive. Passes available here.

Key Links

redrockcanyonlv.org – Facebook – @RedRockCynLV

Red Rock Canyon – BLM

Recreation.gov

Weather forecast

Google Maps



Twitter

@blmnv

@RedRockAudubon

@TravelNevada

@SaveRedRock

@RedRockCynLV

@FriendsRedRock

@friendsofnvwild

@ClarkCountyNV

Nearby: Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road

Facebook

@CactusJoes

Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants

Lost Creek Trail

https://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/lost-creek-childrens-discovery

https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/lost-creek-trail

https://www.hikespeak.com/trails/lost-creek-canyon-trail-red-rock-canyon-las-vegas-nevada/

https://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Red_Rocks/Trailheads/LostCr/_LostCr.htm

Stay on the Boardwalk

Too many people ignore the warning signs and damage the fragile riparian ecosystem at Red Spring by leaving the boardwalk to tromp around in the grass. Please respect nature and stay on designated trails!

We see a lot of people ignoring these signs and damaging the fragile riparian ecosystem at Red Spring by leaving the boardwalk to tromp around in the grass. Please respect nature and stay on designated trails! #FORRC #conservation #preservation pic.twitter.com/UxGwz49jrV — FriendsRedRock (@FriendsRedRock) January 7, 2020

