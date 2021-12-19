Photo: Andrew Purdam, Ossian Sars Nature Reserve (Some rights reserved)
Reindeer is the only deer species of which both males and females possess antlers. They also lose and regrow their antlers every year.
Castrated male reindeer keep their antlers year round.
In Swedish Lapland most of the discarded reindeer antlers are left on the ground to decompose. This allows the calcium to return to the earth.
Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/in-sight/wp/2015/02/10/off-the-grid-preserving-the-tradition-of-reindeer-herding-in-scandinavias-sami-culture/
http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/life/Reindeer
http://www.iucn.org/?8879/Reindeer-not-just-for-Christmas
Christmas reindeer mystery as world’s largest herd plummets
Reindeer Cam
reindeerherding.org – http://reindeerherding.org/blog/the-language-of-snow-unesco
Diet
caribou moss
Flickr
Reindeer – Nutti Sámi Siida
@ReindeerHerding
Embedded Tweets
Videos
Wikipedia
Reindeer
Sámi Vocabulary
Ráidu = When you travel with reindeer in a long row following each other
Elsewhere on the Web
Reindeer husbandry
http://www.slate.com/blogs/lexicon_valley/2013/12/27/finnish_the_language_has_a_word_for_the_distance_that_a_reindeer_can_travel.html
Planeta.com