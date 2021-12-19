home Wildlife Reindeer

Photo: Andrew Purdam, Ossian Sars Nature Reserve (Some rights reserved)

Reindeer is the only deer species of which both males and females possess antlers. They also lose and regrow their antlers every year.

Castrated male reindeer keep their antlers year round.

In Swedish Lapland most of the discarded reindeer antlers are left on the ground to decompose. This allows the calcium to return to the earth.

Diet
caribou moss

Artwork / Cue Yourself
Ráidu = When you travel with the reindeer in a long row following each other #sami @nuttisamisiida

Sámi Vocabulary
Ráidu = When you travel with reindeer in a long row following each other

