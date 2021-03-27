home Buzzwords Remote Work

Remote Work

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on

Buzzwords

Remote Work = Arrangement in which employees do not commute or travel to a central place of work; working from home

Also see: telework, telecommuniting

Questions

  • How does the future of remote work impact the future of travel and tourism? = ¿Cómo impacta el futuro del trabajo remoto en el futuro de los viajes y el turismo?

Headlines
10 ways office work will never be the same – Recode
The pandemic forced a massive remote-work experiment. Now comes the hard part – CNN
California leaders fear remote culture could fuel business departures
You Want To Move? Some Cities Will Pay You $10,000 To Relocate

Elsewhere on the Web
tulsaremote.com

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Telecommuting

Planeta

Telework
Vegas Remote Work
Work
Remote Participant
Remote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.