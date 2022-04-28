Artwork

Have a listen. Saturday, April 30 – Sunday, May 1 the Reveil 2022 transmission loops our planet, tracking sunrise and highlighting the Dawn Chorus and other live environmental sounds. Reveil travels west on live audio feeds sent in by streamers at daybreak from their locations.

Hashtag: #Reveil2022

Reveil will be mixed by Fernando Godoy (Tsonami, Chile), Leah Barclay (Biosphere Soundscapes, Queensland) and Maria Papadomanolaki (Soundcamp, Crete). Reveil is assembled at Stave Hill Ecological Park (TCV) in London from 5am UTC+1 on Saturday April 30 to 6am on Sunday May 1.



Streams are available on the Icecast server and public soundmap by Locus Sonus (ESAAIX). The main feed is hosted by Wave Farm WGXC in Acra NY and broadcast over 20+ FM and net radio stations around the world. Our broadcast partner in London is Resonance Extra. Reveil 9 is produced with the Acoustic Commons network: Full Of Noises, Locus Sonus, CONA, HMU, Cyberforest.

