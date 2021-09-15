Photo: Lis McLellan, Butcher’s Track, Western Rangelands, WA
At times when Twitter is either too bleak or blandly milquetoast, it’s refreshing to see info and photos that respect people and landscape and so much more. Easily a Twitter fave, here’s our spotlight on Richard McLellan, aka @RichardMcLellan
Research ecologist @ilwscsu@CharlesSturtUni : #Santalum#Sandalwood — Chair #ForestConservationFund@FundForests — Alter ego @OutbackEco
Yamaji country / Geraldton, WA
Key Links
csu.edu.au
Essays
linkedin.com/pulse/blog-legs-richard-mclellan
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com