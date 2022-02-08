home Australia The Riverina

Photo: Denisbin, Deniliquin (Some rights reserved)

The Riverina is an agricultural region of South-Western New South Wales (NSW), Australia. The Riverina is distinguished from other Australian regions by the combination of flat plains, warm to hot climate, and an ample supply of water for irrigation.

The Riverina includes three cities; Wagga Wagga, Albury, and Griffith. Other large towns include Leeton, Deniliquin, Cootamundra, Narrandera, Junee, Hay, and Temora.

