Thursday, April 1, 7pm CDT, An Evening with Robin Wall Kimmerer, Restoration and Reciprocity: Healing Relationships with the Natural World

Facebook: Writer, professor, scientist, and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer is well known for her 2015 book, “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.” She is an SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, whose mission is to create programs that draw on the wisdom of indigenous and scientific knowledge to offer lessons for humanity. Kimmerer’s first book, “Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses,” was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing. Through her work, Kimmerer observes the natural world closely, exploring systems and communities across species, and sharing knowledge that reveals kinship across species.Kimmerer holds a bachelor’s degree in botany from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, a master’s degree and doctorate in botany from the University of Wisconsin and is the author of numerous scientific papers on plant ecology, bryophyte ecology, traditional knowledge and restoration ecology. She lives in upstate New York, tending gardens both cultivated and wild.

