Planeta.com explores the buzzwords, love them and hate them. Visually, this is the solution I came up with this is to embed the weasel words as questions in the thought bubbles of a dog.

All of the Roofdog posters on Flickr and the Slideshare presentation use the Creative Commons attribution-sharealike license, so feel free to print, download, embed, remix, and share.

Seeking help translating to other languages.

Flickr

#roofdog posters

Background

Living in Mexico City and later Oaxaca City and working online (1997-2013), I experienced a disconnect every few months when something new appeared online that had little relevance to my immediate surroundings and conversations. So many of these buzzwords, aspiring WOTY candidates, either delighted or annoyed me. This is how we learn through delight or annoyance.

I’m not the only one challenged to ask questions, feeling foolish for not articulating a new idea quite right. We co-exist in separate silos.

Too many questions go unasked which leads to a lot of misunderstanding. We talk around topics instead of asking simple, direct questions. Or we limit our feedback to ‘people like ourselves’ and accommodate the echo chamber.

About this particular roof dog

We love dogs and this photo of a dog guarding a roof in Teotitlán del Valle, was taken during one of our public walks with the weavers.

Embedded Tweets

Has tourism had its day? = ¿El turismo ha tenido su día? #roofdog



Reading the latest from @freyahd https://t.co/O2NUoErDKs pic.twitter.com/FrwGqVdcN0 — Ron Mader (@ronmader) August 30, 2019

Previously

Ask the roofdog (2010)

Examples

Where would you like to begin watching? = ¿Dónde te gustaría empezar a mirar?

Features

https://www.planeta.com/after-the-pandemic

https://www.planeta.com/attention

https://www.planeta.com/change-the-world

https://www.planeta.com/devices-bonds

https://www.planeta.com/how-did-we-get-here

https://www.planeta.com/recyclables

https://www.planeta.com/retweet

https://www.planeta.com/playlist

https://www.planeta.com/kitchen

https://www.planeta.com/what-is-the-difference-between-a-website-and-a-wiki

https://www.planeta.com/whats-next

https://www.planeta.com/whats-happening

https://www.planeta.com/roofdog-together







Planeta.com





