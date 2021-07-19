Photo: Denisbin, Old Tudor Style Rotorua Bath House (Rotorua Museum)
Spotlight on Rotorua, a town which lies on the edge of a volcanic lake which is 12 km long and 10 km wide.
The town tried to emulate the European spa towns of old so the original Rotorua Bath House is Tudoresque in style. It was built in 1906-1907 by the government as a health resort. The building today houses the Rotorua Museum.
