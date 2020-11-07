Route 66 Links

Photo: Humpin’ to Please, Route 66 Museum, Clinton, Oklahoma
Planeta.com features notable routes around the world, the most famous of which is Route 66. We would like to explore how to improve communication among the locals and visitors keen on exploring these communities in a responsible manner.
On our wishlist – guided tours with people whose past and future lie along the road.
This links page features headlines and key resources:
Headlines
The Forgotten Remnants of Route 66 – CityLab
https://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/arts-culture/blogs/route-66-americas-most-endangered-historic-places
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/destinations/2018/07/02/route-66-restaurants/749800002/
save-route-66-pushes-to-make-road-a-national-monument
mrs-california-route-66-stops-in-amarillo
Native American Connections
americanindiansandroute66.com – @OfficialAIANTA
pdf
guide-highlights-native-american-link-to-historic-route-66 – @NativeTimes
native-american-link-historic-route-66 – @susanmbryanNM
Joseph City, Arizona
jackrabbittradingpost.com
Clinton, Oklahoma
https://www.okhistory.org/sites/route66.php
Route 66 Museum
https://www.okhistory.org/sites/route66
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/19922
@Route66museum
Elsewhere on the Web
Route 66 – TripAdvisor
http://www.saveroute66.com – @saveroute66_TWC
Vegas Connections (and the lack thereof)
https://www.theconstantrambler.com/road-trip-route-las-vegas-nv-flagstaff-az-albuquerque-nm-route-66-grand-canyon-old-town
https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowTopic-g45963-i10-k5196955-Route_66-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html
Kingman, Arizona
https://www.mohavemuseum.org/az-route-66-museum.html
Saving Places
From July 2 to August 3, 2018, Saving Places is traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles, uncovering new stories and meeting the diverse people who live along the historic route. By the trip’s end, we hope to capture the spirit of Route 66 and share it with travelers old and new, real and virtual—anyone who dreams of the open road.
https://savingplaces.org/places/historic-route-66
https://savingplaces.org/preserve-route-66
https://twitter.com/SavingPlaces
Twitter Moment: #Preserve66
Wikipedia
National_Historic_Route_66_Federation
U.S._Route_66
