Route 66 Links

Planeta.com features notable routes around the world, the most famous of which is Route 66. We would like to explore how to improve communication among the locals and visitors keen on exploring these communities in a responsible manner.

On our wishlist – guided tours with people whose past and future lie along the road.

This links page features headlines and key resources:

Headlines

The Forgotten Remnants of Route 66 – CityLab

https://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/arts-culture/blogs/route-66-americas-most-endangered-historic-places

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/destinations/2018/07/02/route-66-restaurants/749800002/

save-route-66-pushes-to-make-road-a-national-monument

mrs-california-route-66-stops-in-amarillo

Native American Connections

americanindiansandroute66.com – @OfficialAIANTA

pdf

guide-highlights-native-american-link-to-historic-route-66 – @NativeTimes

native-american-link-historic-route-66 – @susanmbryanNM

Joseph City, Arizona

jackrabbittradingpost.com

Clinton, Oklahoma

https://www.okhistory.org/sites/route66.php

Route 66 Museum

https://www.okhistory.org/sites/route66

https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/19922

@Route66museum

Elsewhere on the Web

Route 66 – TripAdvisor

http://www.saveroute66.com – @saveroute66_TWC

Vegas Connections (and the lack thereof)

https://www.theconstantrambler.com/road-trip-route-las-vegas-nv-flagstaff-az-albuquerque-nm-route-66-grand-canyon-old-town

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowTopic-g45963-i10-k5196955-Route_66-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html

Kingman, Arizona

https://www.mohavemuseum.org/az-route-66-museum.html

Saving Places

From July 2 to August 3, 2018, Saving Places is traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles, uncovering new stories and meeting the diverse people who live along the historic route. By the trip’s end, we hope to capture the spirit of Route 66 and share it with travelers old and new, real and virtual—anyone who dreams of the open road.

https://savingplaces.org/places/historic-route-66

https://savingplaces.org/preserve-route-66

https://twitter.com/SavingPlaces

Twitter Moment: #Preserve66

Wikipedia

National_Historic_Route_66_Federation

U.S._Route_66

Planeta.com