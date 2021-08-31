Livestreaming: Royal Cam from Taiaroa Head/Pukekura

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Royal Cam – doc.govt.nz/royalcam – streams live from the northern royal albatross colony at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin, Otago.

This season we are viewing LGK, LGL, and their female chick Tiaki, who hatched on the January 24, 2021.

The Department of Conversation has a webcam beside an albatross nest in the colony on Otago Peninsula.

Royal Cam is a 24-hour live stream of an albatross nest during the breeding season.

Royal Family

Discussion

2021

6/29 #RoyalCam update.



Live stream is currently down, due to strong winds over the last 24+hrs. Weighing of chicks will be delayed until Wed (6/30).



Here is a clip from yesterday’s dawn landing of SS Trig’s parent, riding the winds.https://t.co/9A481yiiom pic.twitter.com/O0HTbBLuH3 — RoyalAlbatrossCam (@RoyAlbatrossCam) June 28, 2021

2019-2020

Watch live as a pair of Northern Royal Albatross nest and raise their single chick in far-away New Zealand. See them on the @CornellBirds Bird Cams website. Find out more:https://t.co/2gBmh2ykQL

Image by Jim Watts, courtesy New Zealand Dept. of Conservation. pic.twitter.com/HDQZatoZaK — Cornell Lab News (@CornellBirdNews) December 12, 2019

Partnership with Cornell

2018/2019 Season

The 2018/19 Royal Cam is currently trained on the nest of LGK and LGL and their fertile egg. These two northern royal albatross have been together since 2017, this is their second breeding attempt. Last season their egg was an early dead embryo. Their current nest is at South Plateau which is higher up the hill than previous seasons and directly across from the observatory towards the Signal Station. The egg was laid on November 6 and was the ninth egg out of the 51 eggs to be laid this season.

About the bird

The northern royal albatross is a huge white albatross with black upperwings. It usually mates for life and breeds only in New Zealand. Biennial breeding takes place primarily on The Sisters and The Forty-Fours Islands in the Chatham Islands. There is also a tiny colony at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the mainland of New Zealand, which is a major tourist attraction.

Northern royal albatross or toroa, have been nesting at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head since 1938, and the colony now has more than 100 individual birds. They are one of the largest seabirds, with a wingspan of three meters!

Fun Fact: The Northern Royal Albatross was first described as Diomedea sanfordi by ornithologist Robert Cushman Murphy more than 100 years ago.

2018

In 2018 the northern royal albatross pair YWK and KGY cared for an egg that was laid on November 7, 2017 and hatched on January 22, 2018. On February 18, the albatross chick died after it was attacked by its mother. Said DOC: “This is an unusual incident for the colony and the behavior is not common.”

DOC turned the camera off temporarily to assess whether to move it to another nest.

