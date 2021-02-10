Places: Responsible Travel Week 2021

Topics

Welcome to our coverage of Responsible Travel Week 2021, February 8-14. Hashtag: #rtweek21. This page spotlights places we love and wish to know better.

Deep Dive

Let’s get started. This page spotlights the places as submitted by participants as comments on this page or with posts on the social web.

Las Vegas

Downtown visit DTLV and the Community Healing Garden. Bonus points for those on clever enough to enjoy a downtown bike ride.

USA

We’re checking in with friends and colleagues. We continue our visits and virtual tours of Indigenous-owned and community-driven initiatives across the Grand Circle.

Mexico

Scheduling live video conversations throughout the year. Virtual and physical tours, meetups and more to be explored further.

Australia

South Africa

We’ll see if we can re-establish communication and update the following features:

New Zealand

Arctic

Regional Spotlight

Africa – Asia – Austin – Belize – Cambodia – Canada – England – Estonia – Europe – Germany – Georgia (state) – Georgia (country) – Germany – Guadalajara – Guatemala – Honduras – Ireland – Italy – Japan – Kiruna – Las Vegas – Mexico – Mexico City – New Zealand – North America – Oaxaca – South Africa – South America – Spain – Turkey – USA – Venice – Wales – Zimbabwe

RTWeek21

Planeta.com

a