Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2021

Welcome to our preview of Responsible Travel Week 2021, February 8-14. Hashtag: #rtweek21. This page spotlights features, reports, facebook groups, focused on responsible travel. Suggestions are welcome as we create A Responsible Travel Reader for 2021.

Background
Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2021 is the 13th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and the beginning of Planeta.com‘s 22nd year of innovative, community-driven, listener-supported, online conferencing. This event is mostly digital, free, and open to all .

Elsewhere on the Web
Responsible Travel Handbook – Transitions Abroad (PDF)
Responsible Travel – Outbounding

Headlines
The Evolving Travel ‘Experience’: Virtual, Actual and In Between – The New York Times
Responsible Tourism: the Elephant in the Room

Public Facebook Groups
Responsible Tourism Networking
Global Ecotourism Network
Local Markets around the World
Mercados de Oaxaca
Slow Adventures

2021

2021 Calendar

Recapping 2020

Tourism Economies facing the new reality… Are we prepared?
Living Planet Report 2020
Safe Travels 2020
Global Biodiversity Outlook 5
COVID19 Tourism
Culture, Tourism, and COVID-19: Recovery, Resiliency, and Rejuvenation

Planeta.com

What is responsible travel?
How to be a Responsible Traveler
Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds
