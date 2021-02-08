Schedule: Responsible Travel Week 2021

Schedule

Welcome to our preview of Responsible Travel Week 2021, February 8-14. Hashtag: #rtweek21. This page spotlights our agenda and schedule. Updates to come throughout the week.

How this works

Responsible Travel Week depends on participants’ actions. Let us know of local meetups, soundwalks, panels, workshops or any other collaborative collision-making, face-to-face, brick-and-mortar events. Also, let us know of any online talks, chats, zooms. The schedule will be updated accordingly.

During Responsible Travel Week, each day begins with a series of tweets (@planetanews) and posts on our Facebook event page. Participants are asked to respond / share / like the questions. Comments are also welcome on this site.

Monday

Introductions

Thank Yous

As we start Responsible Travel Week, a few house rules. Be kind. Be generous. Be creative. Be present.

On this first day, we go over the basics – what we call and practice as responsible travel. Here are the lessons learned, the resources elsewhere on the Web, a veritable Responsible Travel Reader for 2021.

We also take a look back at 2020, paying attention to institutional events, local celebrations, and inspired examples from around the globe.

We ask participants to (re) introduce yourselves and your interest and perhaps work in responsible / conscious / eco / local / Indigenous / gastrodiplomatic travel.

Tuesday

Looking ahead – 2021 events

Questions: What events are scheduled in 2021?

What is the date of the next Responsible Tourism Day?

What is the date of this year’s Māori Language Week?

Topics: Earth Day, World Environment Day

Country Spotlight:

Wednesday



Thursday, World Radio Day

Mainstreaming is Livestreaming

Radio Day Challenge

During Responsible Travel Week #rtweek21 and in celebration of today’s #WorldRadioDay, Planeta.com asks friends to share examples of favorite multilingual, plurilingual radio and/or podcasts. Bonus points for programs that explicitly deal with responsible travel. Bonus points to Indigenous friends preserving their mother languages. Shoutout to Kumoontun for its collection of audio Ayöök stories on Soundcloud.

Country Spotlight: Bangladesh, Belize, Colombia

Friday



Saturday



Sunday – Valentine’s Day



RTWeek21

Planeta.com