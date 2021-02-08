home 2021 Topics: Responsible Travel Week 2021

Topics: Responsible Travel Week 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021
Topics

Welcome to our recap of Responsible Travel Week 2021, February 8-14. Hashtag: #rtweek21. This page spotlights topics addressed.

Deep Dive
Let’s get started. This page spotlights the topics for discussion as submitted by participants as comments on this page or with posts on the social web.

Basics

What is responsible travel?
COVID19 Tourism
Digital Literacy

Conversations

Linking Tourism and Conservation

2022

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Las Vegas
Downtown visit DTLV and the Community Healing Garden. Bonus points for those on clever enough to enjoy a downtown bike ride.

Favorite People and Places in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders
Las Vegas Community Healing Garden

USA
We’re checking in with friends and colleagues. We continue our visits and virtual tours of Indigenous-owned and community-driven initiatives across the Grand Circle.

Grand Circle Travel in the USA
Navajo Tours USA
Border Wall
Mexico-USA Borderlands

Mexico
Scheduling live video conversations throughout the year. Virtual and physical tours, meetups and more to be explored further.

Tren Maya = Maya Train
Xochimilco Gardens

Australia

Kangaroo Island

South Africa
We’ll see if we can re-establish communication and update the following features:

South Africa

New Zealand

Auckland = Tamaki Makaurau
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

Nature

Biodiversity
Changing Climate
Wildlife Tourism

Institutions

Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Food

Nihonshu = Sake
Mezcalturismo
Culinary Tourism

Regional Spotlight
Africa – Asia – Austin – Belize – Cambodia – Canada – England – Estonia – Europe – Germany – Georgia (state) – Georgia (country) – Germany – Guadalajara – Guatemala – Honduras – Ireland – Italy – Japan – Kiruna – Las Vegas – Mexico – Mexico City – New Zealand – North America – Oaxaca – South Africa – South America – Spain – Turkey – USA – Venice – Wales – Zimbabwe

Wildlife Spotlight
Bats – Giraffes – Jaguars – Lions

RTWeek21

Responsible Travel Week 2021

Planeta.com

About Planeta.com
Ron Mader
Digital Literacy Quiz
2021 Calendar

