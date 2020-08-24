Rural Tourism allows visitors access to people and places beyond city environments. Options include hiking and biking, visiting community museums, savoring local food and buying locally produced crafts.

TIP: Rural tourism, like a rural environment, is best enjoyed slowly.

On our wishlist for communities that wish to be visited:

Details in multiple languages

Transportation tips including public transportation

Option to eat home-cooked meals

Presence on the social web

Calendar of upcoming events (preferably over the next 12 months)

What would YOU recommend to communities? Suggestions welcome via our Google Doc: Recommendations for Communities

According to Trav Info India: “Rural tourism is “any form of tourism that showcases the rural life, art, culture and heritage at rural locations, thereby benefiting the local community economically and socially, as well as enabling interaction between the tourists and the local community for a more enriching tourism experience can be termed as rural tourism. Rural tourism is essentially any activity which takes place in the countryside. It is multi-faceted and may entail farm or agricultural tourism and is experience oriented. The locations are predominantly in natural environments; they mesh with seasonality and local events and are based on preservation of culture, heritage and traditions.”

Trav Info India explains that it focuses on rural tourism “since India’s heart lies in its villages. Every rural community is steeped in folklore and indigenous craft. The traditional way of life will greatly enrich the visitor’s experience. A visitor experience based on Rural Tourism is specially relevant for India where almost 74% of the population resides in its 7 million villages.

Artwork

