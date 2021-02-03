Russia Links

Russia flag

Links related to Russia presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Alexei Navalny sentenced to prison

Putin is sending a message to the world with his shock announcement – CNN

Features

This Russian ritual keeps your domestic demons from following you on vacation

Government

Office of the President – YouTube – @KremlinRussia_E

Tourism Portals

http://www.russia-travel.com – @RussianGroup

http://www.russia-travel.com/wp-content/uploads/Russia-Travel-Brochure.pdf

https://www.russiatourism.ru/en

Flickr

http://www.flickr.com/search/?q=russia+nature&l=cc&ss=0&ct=0&mt=all&w=all&adv=1

Indigenous Tourism

http://csipn.ru

Krasnoyarsk

Wikipedia

Sochi

http://www.english.sochiru.ru

Greater Sochi

Rob Hornstra’s Photos Of Sochi, Russia

Wikipedia

Recommended Listening

Peace and War – Leo Tolstoy is famous as the author of War and Peace and Anna Karenina and he is also known for his pacifist influence on Gandhi and other peace movements in the 20th century. Tolstoy was excommunicated from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1901 and he had no patience with either the Tsarist wars or the Russian Revolution. What lies beneath these known facts is a spirit strenuously engaged with the deepest questions of life and death, belief and despair. In Tolstoy’s novels, stories and diaries we hear his struggles and his exuberant joys.

The Romanovs: Russia’s 300 year long game of thrones – Power, murder, genius, mysticism, sex, dwarf throwing and empire.



Cooking from the iconic Soviet cookbook, The Book of Tasty and Healthy Food – In the Soviet Union there was one official cookbook for everyone, The Book of Tasty and Healthy Food (Книга о вкусной и здоровой пище, Kniga o vkusnoi i zdorovoi pishche). It had over 1000 recipes, with many images and texts showing off the beauty of Soviet life. Today, a young Muscovite, together with her grandmother, puts the book to the test.

Trains

seat61

trains.realrussia.co.uk

pass.rzd.ru

russianrail.com

Videos

Wikipedia

Russia

Russian Ark

Balalaika

Volga

Flag of Russia

Public holidays in Russia

Taymyr Peninsula

Cities

Planeta.com