Photo: Leslie Kehmeier, Mapping Manager, International Mountain Bicycling Association, Mountain biking at Black Canyon in Arizona (Some rights reserved)

Saguaro = tree-like cactus species native to the Sonoran Desert

Saguaro Census finds Arizona’s iconic desert cactus could be in trouble

Requiem for a saguaro named Strong-Arm

If news obits for especially impressive saguaros become a thing, I'm happy to take the blame/credit. https://t.co/dLOkCs8hrY — Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) August 31, 2022

Home of the Giant Saguaro and the largest roadless Sky Island in the Sonoran Desert

Saguaros are just apartment buildings for woodpeckers. https://t.co/VxZaWESZwN — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 28, 2020

Saguaro Census

Saguaro: The saguaro (Carnegiea gigantea) is a tree-like cactus species in the monotypic genus Carnegiea that can grow to be over 12 meters (40 feet) tall. It is native to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, the Mexican state of Sonora, and the Whipple Mountains and Imperial County areas of California. The saguaro blossom is the state wildflower of Arizona. In 1994, Saguaro National Park, near Tucson, Arizona, was designated to help protect this species and its habitat.

