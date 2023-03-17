Photo: Ron Mader, Samaritan Day at the Santo Tomas Xochimilco Church (Some rights reserved)

Samaritan Day (Día de la Samaritana) is a tradition celebrated on the fourth Friday in Lent. Refreshments are offered to passersby. 2023 date: March 17

The tradition began in the churches. Today businesses, schools and government offices offer traditional fruit drinks, including horchata, jamaica, tamarindo, and local favorite chilacayote.

Headlines

Tras 2 años de pandemia, retoman el Día de la Samaritana en Oaxaca

Celebra El Imparcial de Oaxaca el Día de la Samaritana

Elsewhere on the Web

cuandopasa.com

Videos

Wikipedia

Parable of the Good Samaritan

Mujer samaritana

Planeta.com