Celebrations Collaboration

Samaritan Day

ByRon Mader

Mar 16, 2023
Photo: Ron Mader, Samaritan Day at the Santo Tomas Xochimilco Church (Some rights reserved)

Samaritan Day (Día de la Samaritana) is a tradition celebrated on the fourth Friday in Lent. Refreshments are offered to passersby. 2023 date: March 17

The tradition began in the churches. Today businesses, schools and government offices offer traditional fruit drinks, including horchata, jamaica, tamarindo, and local favorite chilacayote.

Headlines
Tras 2 años de pandemia, retoman el Día de la Samaritana en Oaxaca
Celebra El Imparcial de Oaxaca el Día de la Samaritana

Elsewhere on the Web
cuandopasa.com

Videos

Wikipedia
Parable of the Good Samaritan
Mujer samaritana

Planeta.com

Easter in Mexico
Easter
How to be generous

