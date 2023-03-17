Photo: Ron Mader, Samaritan Day at the Santo Tomas Xochimilco Church (Some rights reserved)
Samaritan Day (Día de la Samaritana) is a tradition celebrated on the fourth Friday in Lent. Refreshments are offered to passersby. 2023 date: March 17
The tradition began in the churches. Today businesses, schools and government offices offer traditional fruit drinks, including horchata, jamaica, tamarindo, and local favorite chilacayote.
