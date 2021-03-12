Photo: Samaritan Day at the Santo Tomas Xochimilco Church
Samaritan Day (Día de la Samaritana) is a tradition in Oaxaca City celebrated on the fourth Friday in Lent. Refreshments are offered to passersby.
The tradition began in the churches. Today businesses, schools and government offices offer traditional fruit drinks, including horchata, jamaica, tamarindo, and local favorite chilacayote.
