Samaritan Day (Día de la Samaritana) is a tradition in Oaxaca City celebrated on the fourth Friday in Lent. Refreshments are offered to passersby.

The tradition began in the churches. Today businesses, schools and government offices offer traditional fruit drinks, including horchata, jamaica, tamarindo, and local favorite chilacayote.

Celebra El Imparcial de Oaxaca el Día de la Samaritana

También nosotros tenemos sed, sed de felicidad, de éxitos, de verdad, de amor, de plenitud, de vida; el que no tiene sed, no busca fuentes de agua.

iTe esperamos mañana! pic.twitter.com/34IqWALKel — Wilfrido Mayrén (@PadreUVI) March 28, 2019

Día de la Samaritana, una de las tradiciones que sólo #Oaxaca puede poner en alto.

¡Gracias por asistir!#OaxacaEsÚnica #OaxacaLoTieneTodo #Samaritana2019 pic.twitter.com/wgTmPt0j2X — Marco Antonio Díaz Hernández (@MarcoAntonioDH1) March 29, 2019

Hoy celebramos el Día de la Samaritana, tradición única en Oaxaca, donde compartimos con locales y visitantes; se regalan aguas frescas y nieves en distintos puntos del estado. Conoce esta tradición y enamórate de nuestra identidad. pic.twitter.com/xVWC5DKMGe — Alejandro Murat (@alejandromurat) March 29, 2019

