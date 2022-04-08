San Antonio Links

San Antonio Flag

What would locals like others know about San Antonio? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

‘Tentacles’ of redlining continue to grip upward mobility in San Antonio – @MaddySkye

Is It Time for San Antonio’s Fiesta to Secede from San Jacinto? A Modest Proposal

Why Are There So Many Bats At Spurs Games? – 538

How Julián Castro Bet on 4-Year-Olds to Transform San Antonio – Politico

Alamo Plaza and Modern Archaeology – Vince Michael

San Pedro Springs

San Antonio’s oldest park holds one of the coolest little mysteries

San Pedro Springs Park. This is the second oldest park in United States, right after Boston Commons. It's actually the heart of San Antonio and where everything in South Texas kinda began. pic.twitter.com/54QiGtNzYd — Jenn Dolari (@dolari) July 11, 2018

Botanical Garden

Frida Kahlo’s house inspires Oasis at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Here’s a sneak peek of the Frida Kahlo Oasis at San Antonio Botanical Garden

ambasz.com/lucille-halsell-conservatory

The famous Casa Azul of artist Frida Kahlo is recreated in part on the grounds of the San Antonio Botanical Garden for a special exhibition. https://t.co/D7Grz17ZFr — San Antonio Report (@SAReport) May 7, 2021

The Frida Kahlo Oasis at the San Antonio Botanical Garden is truly beautiful and mesmerizing! It opens this Saturday.



Here's a sneak peek: https://t.co/X6803OWdT8 @mySA @sabotgarden pic.twitter.com/hpgG9ztz8W — Priscilla Aguirre (@CillaAguirre) May 6, 2021

Parks and Recreation

Tourism Portals

Visit San Antonio – Flickr – @visitsanantonio

San Antonio Riverwalk

Stories from the River @aubreygparke

San Antonio River Authority

KSAT

ksat.com

2020 Day of the Dead River Walk parade

Museo Alameda

Mercado San Antonio

Basketball

Blogs

San Antonio Report

Humble House Foods

Folkart

Ten Thousand Villages, 302 Pearl Parkway, Suite 114 – Facebook

Where to eat

Mi Tierra Restaurant & Bakery

Animal Rescue

Reference

Recommended Listening

Texas Public Radio

Government

historic – @sapreservation

Monarchs

October Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

Check out the full schedule for this year's Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival set for Oct 12-20! We're excited to serve once again as sponsor of this week-long celebration of science, citizen science, art, and education.https://t.co/nQd9tYmAg1 — San Antonio River Authority (@sanantonioriver) August 27, 2019

Videos

Virtual Day of the Dead

Wikipedia

San Antonio

The Dominion

Features

Other Sans

