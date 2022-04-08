home Cities, USA San Antonio Links

San Antonio Flag

What would locals like others know about San Antonio? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
‘Tentacles’ of redlining continue to grip upward mobility in San Antonio@MaddySkye
Is It Time for San Antonio’s Fiesta to Secede from San Jacinto? A Modest Proposal
Why Are There So Many Bats At Spurs Games? – 538
How Julián Castro Bet on 4-Year-Olds to Transform San Antonio – Politico
Alamo Plaza and Modern Archaeology – Vince Michael

San Pedro Springs
San Antonio’s oldest park holds one of the coolest little mysteries

Botanical Garden
sabot.org
@sabotgarden
Frida Kahlo’s house inspires Oasis at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Here’s a sneak peek of the Frida Kahlo Oasis at San Antonio Botanical Garden
ambasz.com/lucille-halsell-conservatory

Parks and Recreation
sanantonio.gov
@SAParksandRec

Tourism Portals
Visit San AntonioFlickr@visitsanantonio

San Antonio Riverwalk
thesanantonioriverwalk.com
events
Stories from the River @aubreygparke

San Antonio River Authority
sariverauthority.org
Youtube

KSAT
ksat.com
2020 Day of the Dead River Walk parade
youtube
@ksatnews

Flickr
Museo Alameda
Mercado San Antonio

Basketball
nba.com/spurs

Blogs
San Antonio Report

Facebook
Humble House Foods

Twitter
@sanantonioriver
@SAReport
@rivardinsa
@SavingPlaces
@SAConservation
@JoaquinCastrotx
@4SAMissions
@sanantonioriver
@aubreygparke
@sapreservation

Folkart
Ten Thousand Villages, 302 Pearl Parkway, Suite 114 – Facebook

Where to eat
Mi Tierra Restaurant & Bakery

Animal Rescue
sahumane.org

Reference
Time and Date

Recommended Listening
Texas Public Radio

KTSA

Government
sanantonio.gov
historic@sapreservation

Photos
Arneson River Theater Riverwalk Amphitheater

Downtown San Antonio, Texas

Monarchs
October Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival
pollinator-festival
@monikam

Videos

Virtual Day of the Dead

Wikipedia
San Antonio
The Dominion

Features

San Antonio Missions

Other Sans

Santa Fe, New Mexico
San Diego, California
San Francisco

Planeta.com

San Antonio, Texas
Texas
Cities

