Photo: Ken Lund, Mission Concepcion (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the World-Heritage listed San Antonio Missions

San Antonio is home to five 18th-century Spanish frontier missions, including The Alamo and San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, which were designated UNESCO World Heritage sites in 2015.

Celebrations

September 7-11 – Join the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office for the 7th Annual World Heritage Festival, an annual collaborative event to celebrate and promote the San Antonio Missions, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Facebook

Hashtag: #worldheritagesa

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/hZnsKC3FouWuUF2a8



Key Links

nps.gov/saan

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park: Impact and Opportunity

Facebook

Flickr

@MissionsNPS

missionsofsanantonio.org – @NPS_SA_Missions – @WorldHeritageSA

The San Antonio Missions: The Road to Becoming a World Heritage Site @SavingPlaces @SAConservation

allianceforsamissions.org – @4SAMissions

missionheritagepartners.org – @MHP_SanAntonio

The San Antonio Missions are a group of five frontier mission complexes situated along a 12.4-kilometer (7.7-mile) stretch of the San Antonio River basin in southern Texas. The complexes were built in the early eighteenth century and as a group they illustrate the Spanish Crown’s efforts to colonize, evangelize and defend the northern frontier of New Spain. In addition to evangelizing the area’s indigenous population into converts loyal to the Catholic Church, the missions also included all the components required to establish self-sustaining, socio-economic communities loyal to the Spanish Crown. The missions’ physical remains comprise a range of architectural and archaeological structures including farmlands (labores), cattle grounds (ranchos), residences, churches, granaries, workshops, kilns, wells, perimeter walls and water distribution systems. These can be seen as a demonstration of the exceptionally inventive interchange that occurred between indigenous peoples, missionaries, and colonizers that contributed to a fundamental and permanent change in the cultures and values of all involved, but most dramatically in those of the Coahuiltecans and other indigenous hunter-gatherers who, in a matter of one generation, became successful settled agriculturists. The enclosed layout of each mission complex and their proximity to each other, the widespread sharing of knowledge and skills among their inhabitants, and the early adoption of a common language and religion resulted in a people and culture with an identity neither wholly indigenous nor wholly Spanish that has proven exceptionally persistent and pervasive.

http://whc.unesco.org/archive/2015/whc15-39com-8B-en.pdf

Elsewhere on the Web

San Antonio Missions Research Consortium – UTSA

Missions of San Antonio World Heritage Collection – Flickr

Headlines

City of San Antonio announces 2022 World Heritage Festival – San Antonio Report

Alamo Plaza and Modern Archaeology – Vince Michael

Price of a park: San Antonio’s Mission Reach can offer valuable lessons for Great Springs Project – San Antonio Report @aubreygparke @SAReport

Embedded Tweets

Each Mission is connected to the other through trails that run along the river. You can park at one or at a trailhead and see each of the 4 along they way! pic.twitter.com/sWSlvrBRSv — MissionHeritagePartners (@MHP_SanAntonio) July 25, 2021

Water locks like these help control the flow of water from the San Juan Acequia into the farm fields around it. An ancient technique used in our modern day!#farm #park pic.twitter.com/rur78rd9gG — MissionHeritagePartners (@MHP_SanAntonio) April 10, 2021

Commentary: Future river parks can achieve conservation without displacing people or erasing their histories. https://t.co/UGxg9VwSzg — San Antonio Report (@SAReport) March 27, 2021

Twitter

@4SAMissions

@SA_Missions

@NPS_SA_Missions

June 17 Webinar

usicomos.org/webinars

Learn about how #SanAntonio and @MissionsNPS maximize the benefits of #WorldHeritage listing to community members AND visitors: "Cultural Continuity and Crossroads: The Living Landscape of the San Antonio Missions." 17 June, Noon EDT/11 CDT: https://t.co/KFhbFULIHu pic.twitter.com/Ns6jSA1WSS — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) June 7, 2021

Planeta.com