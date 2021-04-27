Photo: Iglesia

San Bartolo Coyotepec is a market town just south of Oaxaca City in the Central Valley. The town’s artisans are world famous for their black pottery (barro negro). ‘Coyotepec’ is derived from the words coyotl (coyote) and tepetl (hill), and translates as ‘on the hill of the coyote.’

There are several dozen stores located on both sides of the highway and a market that features the work of 14 families. Note that the pottery is not glazed and there is no danger of lead poisoning.

On the southern side of the highway a road leads to Alfareria Doña Rosa on Benito Juárez #24, the workshop of the late artist whose exceptional work won international acclaim.

The Museum of Popular Art of the State of Oaxaca (MEAPO) opened in October 2004. The museum is located next to the city hall and within easy walking distance of the craft market. MAPO is open from 10am-6pm Tuesday-Sunday.

The church is located on the east side of the highway.

Vocabulary – A rodete is a reed ring that keeps rounded pots and jars from tipping.

Shopping Tip – Black pottery contains no lead. Buy a whistle! Also, you can ask the craft-maker to pack your purchase for shipment. There’s less chance of breakage.

San Bartolo Coyotepec is ten kilometers (6 miles) south of Oaxaca City and 4 kilometers from Zaachila.

En el taller de la maestra María Elena Galán, cada pieza de barro negro tiene una historia que será contada específicamente para ti; visítalo en Benito Juárez 31, San Bartolo Coyotepec, en los Valles Centrales. Tel. 951 217 3155 #ConsumeLocal pic.twitter.com/W22eggd85X — Ivette de Murat (@IvetteMurat) April 26, 2021

