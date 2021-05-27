San Diego Links

San Diego Flag
What would locals like visitors to know about San Diego, California? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Translating: San Diego
A lady just came up to me and said “Speak English, we are in San Diego.” So I politely responded by asking her “how do I say ‘San Diego’ in English?” The look of bewilderment on her face made it feel like a Friday. – @ArtyCurry
Cross Border Express
Travel across the USA-Mexico border with ease on Cross Border Xpress. The Tijuana airport terminal -in San Diego.
crossborderxpress.com
Transportation
San Diego Metropolitan Transit System
– Blue line goes to the border!
https://www.sdmts.com/schedules-real-time-maps-and-routes/trolley
Current Exhibits
Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby exhibit at @lajollahistory, until May 17
@ConsulmexSDi is proud to be part of this project in which the iconic photographer documented a historical moment in the development of the border city.
La Jolla Historical Society’s exhibit, ‘Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby’ – Point Loma
Harry_W._Crosby
https://library.ucsd.edu/dc/collection/bb6383693j
lajollahistory.org: Harry Crosby moved to La Jolla as a boy in 1935. In the 1950s, he had 12-year career as a science teacher at La Jolla High School, then pursued a second career in photography and history. One of his early assignments was to photograph Tijuana, where he discovered and recorded the vibrant life of the city and neighborhoods beyond common tourist areas. The rich photographic images he created of Tijuana’s urban and human landscapes chronicles community life and daily events. Tijuana 1964: the Photography of Harry Crosby presents an exhibition of original photographs from the period, crossing the international border to explore the shops, arcades, street vendors, fashions, vehicles, curios, churches, cemeteries, and diverse urban neighborhoods of the bustling Mexican city more than a half-century ago. Curated by Melanie Showalter.
https://twitter.com/VanguardCulture/status/1223992113702019072
https://twitter.com/carlos_glezgtez/status/1227044942775750656
La Joya Historical Society
lajollahistory.org – Facebook – @lajollahistory
Current Exhibits
Universities
The Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy is an academic research institute on Mexico and US-Mexico relations
usmex.ucsd.edu
University of San Diego
sandiego.edu
Trans-Border Institute
San Diego State
sdsu.edu
Youtube
Institute of the Americas
iamericas.org/hemisphere-webinar-series
youtube
Tourism Portals
sandiego.org – @visitsandiego
Baseball
sandiego.padres.mlb.com
padres.com
http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/sports/San-Diego-Padres-New-Owners-Petco-Park–167845685.html
PETCO Park
petcoparkevents.com
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Diego_Padres
Padres de San Diego
News
sandiegoreader.com
utsandiego.com
sdnews.com
voiceofsandiego.org
Where to eat/drink
Cantina Mayahuel
Yelp
Perky’s South African Foods
8360 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Suite 112
Misc
balboapark.org
sdentertainer.com
sandiego.org
Place Blindness: Searching for Authenticity and Identity
https://savingplaces.org/stories/an-iconic-san-diego-park-is-now-a-national-historic-landmark
Recommended Listening
Mighty 1090
Museums
Otay Mesa
https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/otaymesa/
Wikipedia
Slightly Stoopid
https://www.slightlystoopid.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/SlightlyStoopidTV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slightly_Stoopid
Chicano Park
https://www.sandiego.org/articles/parks-gardens/chicano-park.aspx
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicano_Park
Wikipedia
San Diego
Nearby
