San Diego Links

San Diego Flag

What would locals like visitors to know about San Diego, California? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Twitter

@sandradibble

@ConsulMexSdi

@carlos_glezgtez

@sdut

@AccessSanDiego

@scottpeterssd

@SDChamber

@SDNHM

Translating: San Diego

A lady just came up to me and said “Speak English, we are in San Diego.” So I politely responded by asking her “how do I say ‘San Diego’ in English?” The look of bewilderment on her face made it feel like a Friday. – @ArtyCurry

A lady just came up to me and said “Speak English, we are in San Diego.” So I politely responded by asking her “how do I say ‘San Diego’ in English?” The look of bewilderment on her face made it feel like a Friday. — Da(Y)go Brown (@ArtyCurry) May 26, 2021

Cross Border Express

Travel across the USA-Mexico border with ease on Cross Border Xpress. The Tijuana airport terminal -in San Diego.

crossborderxpress.com

@CrossBrdrXpress

Embedded Tweets

Photos have been rolling in for #CityNatureChallenge 2021 & #BorderBioBlitz! #Today's the last day to take photos for CNC. Weeds in the sidewalk, bugs in your yard, birds in the trees—get those observations!



Western bluebird📷 Valtierra

Prickly poppy📷 Millie Basden pic.twitter.com/p1Bl4GP8YX — The Nat (@SDNHM) May 3, 2021

For decades, #SanYsidro has existed within the tension of being both a part of the city of #SanDiego itself and not part of the city — a mere passing point between other worlds.



Here's the history on how it became part of the city: https://t.co/ljTh5GRkuw pic.twitter.com/hCAzEYURUk — Voice of San Diego (@voiceofsandiego) May 8, 2019

Transportation

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

– Blue line goes to the border!

https://www.sdmts.com/schedules-real-time-maps-and-routes/trolley

Current Exhibits

Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby exhibit at @lajollahistory, until May 17

@ConsulmexSDi is proud to be part of this project in which the iconic photographer documented a historical moment in the development of the border city.

La Jolla Historical Society’s exhibit, ‘Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby’ – Point Loma

Harry_W._Crosby

https://library.ucsd.edu/dc/collection/bb6383693j

lajollahistory.org: Harry Crosby moved to La Jolla as a boy in 1935. In the 1950s, he had 12-year career as a science teacher at La Jolla High School, then pursued a second career in photography and history. One of his early assignments was to photograph Tijuana, where he discovered and recorded the vibrant life of the city and neighborhoods beyond common tourist areas. The rich photographic images he created of Tijuana’s urban and human landscapes chronicles community life and daily events. Tijuana 1964: the Photography of Harry Crosby presents an exhibition of original photographs from the period, crossing the international border to explore the shops, arcades, street vendors, fashions, vehicles, curios, churches, cemeteries, and diverse urban neighborhoods of the bustling Mexican city more than a half-century ago. Curated by Melanie Showalter.

https://twitter.com/VanguardCulture/status/1223992113702019072

https://twitter.com/carlos_glezgtez/status/1227044942775750656

La Joya Historical Society

lajollahistory.org – Facebook – @lajollahistory

Current Exhibits

Universities

The Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy is an academic research institute on Mexico and US-Mexico relations

usmex.ucsd.edu

@USMEXUCSD



Happy to announce the launch of Tijuana Innovadora 2020! Tijuana is our friend, our neighbor and our partner. We are an innovative binational community! #TI2020 #2Countries1Region #BinaTIonalCommunity @TiBinational pic.twitter.com/SRStqMLpa9 — USMEX (@USMEXUCSD) March 4, 2020

University of San Diego

sandiego.edu

new toreros

Trans-Border Institute

San Diego State

sdsu.edu

Youtube

@sdsu

@AztecBaseball

Institute of the Americas

iamericas.org/hemisphere-webinar-series

youtube

@iamericas

Tourism Portals

sandiego.org – @visitsandiego

Baseball

sandiego.padres.mlb.com

padres.com

@Padres

http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/sports/San-Diego-Padres-New-Owners-Petco-Park–167845685.html

PETCO Park

petcoparkevents.com

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Diego_Padres

Padres de San Diego

News

sandiegouniontribune.com – @sdut

sandiegoreader.com

utsandiego.com

sdnews.com

kpbs.org – @KPBS

voiceofsandiego.org

inewsource.org – @inewsource

Where to eat/drink

Cantina Mayahuel

Yelp

Perky’s South African Foods

8360 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Suite 112

perkysfoods.com – Facebook – @PerkysFoods

Misc

balboapark.org

sdentertainer.com

sandiego.org

Place Blindness: Searching for Authenticity and Identity

https://savingplaces.org/stories/an-iconic-san-diego-park-is-now-a-national-historic-landmark

Recommended Listening

Mighty 1090

Museums

mingei.org – @MingeiMuseum

Otay Mesa

https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/otaymesa/

Wikipedia

This image, circa 1901, shows personnel from the boundaries commission near monument #253 at Mesa de Otay. An almost imaginary border. From Tijuana Historical Archive/Pablo Torrealba collection/Jacobo Blanco gallery 📷 🇲🇽 Our collaboration with #IMAC Tijuana #CulturaEsConexión pic.twitter.com/4wUuSL7wkp — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) September 8, 2020

Embedded Tweets





Great meeting you today, Consul General! The City of San Diego welcomes you and I look forward to working with you on the issues that impact our shared binational region. https://t.co/wwnfAVb0aw — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) July 2, 2019

Slightly Stoopid

https://www.slightlystoopid.com

@SlightlyStoopid

https://www.youtube.com/user/SlightlyStoopidTV

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slightly_Stoopid

Chicano Park

https://www.sandiego.org/articles/parks-gardens/chicano-park.aspx

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicano_Park

Congratulations to Víctor Ochoa and the team of 20+ artists involved in the mural honoring the memory of Anastasio Hernández Rojas, unveiled today at iconic Chicano Park. Art remains a powerful instrument for social change and justice #CulturaEsConexión https://t.co/xLqx4NqDBD — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) October 1, 2020

Wikipedia

San Diego

Nearby

Planeta.com