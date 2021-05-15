Photo: Jean and Fred, Sandalwood

Sandalwood = a class of woods from trees in the genus Santalum. The woods are heavy, yellow, and fine-grained, and, unlike many other aromatic woods, retain their fragrance for decades. Sandalwood oil is extracted from the woods for use. Both the wood and the oil produce a distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries. Consequently, some species of these slow-growing trees have suffered over-harvesting in the past. (Wikipedia)

Videos

Elsewhere on the Web

wa.gov.au

Wikipedia

Sandalwood

Santalum spicatum

Planeta