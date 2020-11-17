Photo: Window View

The town of Santa Catarina Lachatao (elevation 2,100 meters) has fine hiking and excellent food. Located in Oaxaca’s Sierra Juárez, the town has access to a labyrinth of trails and is a member of the Pueblos Mancomunados.

Google Maps

History buffs should check out the ex-Hacienda Cinco Señores which processed gold mined in the area.

The Fiesta Patronal in honor of Saint Catherine is held on November 25th. There is another town party on August 15th celebrating the Assumption of Mary.

The town bottles fresh water at the India Pura factory at the Las Vigas springs, a 90 minute walk from the center of town

Lachatao is located 64 kilometers northwest of Oaxaca City.

Wikipedia

Santa Catarina Lachatao

Planeta