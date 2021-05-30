home USA Santa Fe Links

What would locals like visitors to know about Santa Fe, New Mexico? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Recommended Listening
ksfr.org

Headlines
An atomic marker hidden in plain sight – BBC

Tour Guides
Santa Fe Professional Tour Guides – santafetourguides.org – was formed to promote and support higher standards for guided experiences for guests to Santa Fe and northern New Mexico. Members are admitted by peer review, expected to comply with requirements for licensing and insurance, encouraged to participate in continuing education about our area, and expected to treat our guests, as they themselves would wish to be treated. Facebook

Elsewhere on the Web
meowwolf.com/santa-fe
quetengabuenamano.com
folkartmarket.org
swaia.org@swaia
Santa Fe
SF
Best of Santa Fe – SFR
Visit Santa Fe
Santa Fe Folk Art Gallery
Santa Fe Art Institute
The Economic Importance of the Arts and Cultural Industries in Santa Fe County (PDF)
culturalentrepreneur.orgslideshare.net/aliceloy
https://iaia.edu – @IAIASantaFe
https://www.railyardsantafe.com
http://www.sfreporter.com/news/coverstories/2016/12/06/so-long-farewell
http://nmgreenchamber.com@SFGCC1

Government
santafenm.gov@SantaFeGov

Museums
internationalfolkart.org

Photos
La Fonda on the Plaza hotel

Embedded Tweets

Events
August 18-19 Santa Fe Indian Market@swaia

Santa Fe International Folk Art Market: Changing Lives Through Folk Art

International Folk Art Market 2019

