Photo: Tatterys, View from Mount Greville (Some rights reserved)
Australia – The Scenic Rim Region is a local government area in West Moreton region of South East Queensland. The main town of the region is Beaudesert.
Recommended Listening
Tracing the history of the Scenic Rim on foot 1:35 Do it yourself road @benjaminallmon
benjaminallmon.com
soundcloud
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/krdYdx3rssJztRs68
Reports
The Scenic Rim as an Environmentally-sustainable International Wildlife Destination
Elsewhere on the Web
Scenic Rim Regional Council
liveatthecentre.com.au
visitscenicrim.com.au
Local Heritage Register (PDF)
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Scenic Rim Region
Planeta.com