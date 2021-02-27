home Communication, science #SciComm

Hashtags

#scicomm = Science Communication

Hashtag: #scicomm

Questions

  • What are recommended accounts to follow on the social web exemplifying the best about science communication? = ¿Cuáles son las cuentas recomendadas a seguir en la web social que ejemplifican lo mejor sobre la comunicación científica?

Headlines
Hugh Possingham: On Failure and Fun in Science Communications
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24032052-900-time-to-break-academic-publishings-stranglehold-on-research
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/04/the-scientific-paper-is-obsolete/556676/

Recommended Listening 
Defending science from denial, fraud and pseudoscience – What happened when a philosopher of science goes to a flat earth conference. @leecmcintyre

Embedded Tweets

Lifeology
Lifeology – lifeology.io – is a platform for distributing and engaging lay audiences in health-related science and research via fun, accessible and visual content. Brought to you by LifeOmic.
@LifeologyApp

Elsewhere on the Web
nikirust.com

Features

Wetland Wander

Planeta.com

Science
Improving Environmental Journalism
The Value of Communication = El Valor de la Comunicación
Biotweeps Hosts Online Convo #BTCon17
National Fossil Day 2016
Quantum
Biotweeps
Ologies

