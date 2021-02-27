#scicomm = Science Communication

What are recommended accounts to follow on the social web exemplifying the best about science communication? = ¿Cuáles son las cuentas recomendadas a seguir en la web social que ejemplifican lo mejor sobre la comunicación científica?

Hugh Possingham: On Failure and Fun in Science Communications

Defending science from denial, fraud and pseudoscience – What happened when a philosopher of science goes to a flat earth conference. @leecmcintyre

#ISAP2020 Plenary 3: For the science-based policymaking needed to tackle #climate & #biodiversity crises, scientists agree on the importance of increasing the 'readability' of their findings for non-experts & engaging the public.@IPCC_CH @IPBEShttps://t.co/iKvEJA69TO pic.twitter.com/YLI0Af3pIX — IGES-Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (@IGES_EN) November 30, 2020

We are delighted to be sharing our FREE collection of 100+ northern Australia symbols for all your northern Oz #scicomm needs. Head here to download and read more below ➡️ https://t.co/PsLieRkX8W 1/ pic.twitter.com/4l85Crf33U — NESP Northern Hub (@NESPNorthern) October 14, 2020

I wish science papers were also available in podcast format, where the authors shoot the shit about why they did what they did, what they found, and what they are doing next. — Max Bertolero (@max_bertolero) January 9, 2020

Doing science is only half the job. It must also be shared with the world. https://t.co/mtOI1lsMbf — Dr. Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) September 17, 2016

It's #underratedungulate reveal day so here are more nyala pics for you, this time a comparison between the male and the female 🐃🐐🐫 #scicomm pic.twitter.com/WECtQe8F7H — Matt/Diva Attenbra 🦘🏳️‍🌈🔬 (@divaattenbra) January 30, 2018

Lifeology

Lifeology – lifeology.io – is a platform for distributing and engaging lay audiences in health-related science and research via fun, accessible and visual content. Brought to you by LifeOmic.

@LifeologyApp

