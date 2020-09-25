Logo
Spotlight on venerable publication Scientific American
Features
Endorsement
Recommended Listening
Late Night Live: Why Scientific American endorses Joe Biden – For the first time in Scientific American’s 175 year history the popular magazine has decided to endorse a candidate in the US Presidential election. Editor in Chief Laura Helmuth explains why it’s not Donald Trump.
Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden
