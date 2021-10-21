Scotland’s UNESCO National Trail

Screenshot
Scotland – New in 2021, Scotland’s UNESCO Trail – visitscotland.com/unesco-trail – links the country’s UNESCO sites, connecting natural and cultural heritage.
- The Galloway & Southern Ayrshire Unesco biosphere @ScotBiosphere
- Wester Ross Unesco biosphere
- Dundee Unesco City of Design @DesignDundee
- Edinburgh Unesco City of Literature
- Glasgow Unesco City of Music
- Shetland Unesco global geopark
- North West Highlands Unesco global geopark
- Forth Bridge Unesco world heritage site
- Frontiers of the Roman Empire: Antonine Wall Unesco world heritage site
- New Lanark Unesco world heritage site
- Heart of Neolithic Orkney Unesco world heritage site
- Old and New Towns of Edinburgh Unesco world heritage site
- St Kilda world heritage site
