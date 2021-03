Photo: Newport, Oregon

Wikipedia: Pinnipeds, commonly known as seals, are a widely distributed and diverse clade of carnivorous, fin-footed, semiaquatic marine mammals. They comprise the extant families Odobenidae, Otariidae, and Phocidae. There are 33 extant species of pinnipeds, and more than 50 extinct species have been described from fossils.

Celebrations

March 22 is International Day of the Seal

March 22nd is International Seal Day. As a seal biologist I may be slightly biased, but take a moment to admire the diversity and fascinating adaptations of these key species in marine ecosystems. pic.twitter.com/hHHuxFtm1v — Simon Goodman (@DrSimon_Goodman) March 22, 2021

