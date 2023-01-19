Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Seed Swap = Bartering, gifting, swapping seeds

Also see: Seed library

The seed swap encourages gardeners to grow plants, save the seeds, and share with others. Saving seeds year after year makes the seeds better adapted to regional climates and locales. Among the benefits, seed swaps are a great way to save money as you can get a variety of seeds for free. Ask around. You might be able to find seeds for rare and heirloom varieties of plants.

National Seed Swap Day is celebrated on the last Saturday in January in the USA

nationaltoday.com

Henderson

alleghenylandtrust.org

Questions = Preguntas

How is ‘seed swap’ translated in other languages? = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘intercambio de semillas’ a otros idiomas?

Wikipedia

Seed swap

Planeta