Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Lingo

Seed Swap

ByRon Mader

Jan 18, 2023
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Seed Swap = Bartering, gifting, swapping seeds

Also see: Seed library

The seed swap encourages gardeners to grow plants, save the seeds, and share with others. Saving seeds year after year makes the seeds better adapted to regional climates and locales. Among the benefits, seed swaps are a great way to save money as you can get a variety of seeds for free. Ask around. You might be able to find seeds for rare and heirloom varieties of plants.

National Seed Swap Day is celebrated on the last Saturday in January in the USA
nationaltoday.com
Henderson
alleghenylandtrust.org

Questions = Preguntas

  • How is ‘seed swap’ translated in other languages? = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘intercambio de semillas’ a otros idiomas?

Wikipedia
Seed swap

Planeta

Seeds
Seed Library

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Parks USA

Bears Ears National Monument

Jan 19, 2023 Ron Mader
Mexico

Mexico City’s Templo Mayor

Jan 19, 2023 Ron Mader
Lingo

Seed Swap

Jan 18, 2023 Ron Mader
Parks USA

Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

Jan 18, 2023 Ron Mader