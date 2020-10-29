Indigenous Peoples

Wikipedia: The Seminole are a Native American people originally from Florida. Today, they principally live in Oklahoma with a minority in Florida, and comprise three federally recognized tribes: the Seminole Tribe of Oklahoma, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, as well as independent groups. The Seminole nation emerged in a process of ethnogenesis from various Native American groups who settled in Florida in the 18th century, most significantly northern Muscogee (Creeks) from what is now Georgia and Alabama. The word “Seminole” is derived from the Creek word simanó-li, which may itself be derived from the Spanish word cimarrón, meaning “runaway” or “wild one”.

Seminole Tribe of Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is a Federally Recognized Indian Tribe, the only tribe in America who never signed a peace treaty. Learn more about the History and Culture.

Seminole Nation of Oklahoma

Seminole and Miccosukee Tourism: Keeping the Culture Alive in Florida – Kirsten Lovett

“It’s hugely significant right now for Indian Country in general and for the Seminole tribe in Florida,” he said. “It’s a huge victory for indigenous rights.” https://t.co/sq25gHT22I — Utah Diné Bikéyah (@UtahDineBikeyah) October 28, 2020

