William Shakespeare (April 26, 1564 – April 23, 1616), England

Tumult of the times: William Shakespeare’s King Lear – 1606. Catholic terrorists have just been arrested in a plot to blow up the King and massacre politicians and innocent people. At the same time, a playwright, a mouthpiece of the moods and fears of a country is in a rut and desperate for a new story in a country wracked with conspiracies and disease. 1606 is the year of Lear, William Shakespeare’s most powerful play.

Original pronunciation of Shakespeare –A Midsummer Night’s Dream has just been performed in Kansas, using the pronunciation that would have been used at the time that Shakespeare wrote it, some 400 years ago. Only the fourth of Shakespeare’s plays that has been staged—in our age—using the original pronunciation, it is a first for North America.

Shakespeare’s Globe – Founded by American actor and director Sam Wanamaker, Shakespeare’s Globe is a reconstruction of Elizabethan playhouse the Globe Theatre, situated on the River Thames.

What is the city but the people?

