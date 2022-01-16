home Biodiversity, Wildlife Sharks

Photo: Kelvin Gorospe/NOAA, Grey reef shark and colorful schools of​ ​​anthias in the waters of Jarvis Island (Some rights reserved)

Sharks (superorder Selachimorpha) are fish with a full cartilaginous skeleton and a highly streamlined body.

Translating: Sharks
Spanish: Tiburones
French: Requins

What’s older than sharks? Almost nothing. Sharks have been swimming in the ocean for more than 400 million years. They predate practically everything that has a spine, including humans and dinosaurs.

