Photo: Kelvin Gorospe/NOAA, Grey reef shark and colorful schools of anthias in the waters of Jarvis Island (Some rights reserved)
Sharks (superorder Selachimorpha) are fish with a full cartilaginous skeleton and a highly streamlined body.
Translating: Sharks
Spanish: Tiburones
French: Requins
Misc
What’s older than sharks? Almost nothing. Sharks have been swimming in the ocean for more than 400 million years. They predate practically everything that has a spine, including humans and dinosaurs.
