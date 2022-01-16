Sharks (superorder Selachimorpha) are fish with a full cartilaginous skeleton and a highly streamlined body.

Translating: Sharks

Spanish: Tiburones

French: Requins

Elsewhere on the Web

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Misc

What’s older than sharks? Almost nothing. Sharks have been swimming in the ocean for more than 400 million years. They predate practically everything that has a spine, including humans and dinosaurs.

Wikipedia

Shark

Chumming

Planeta.com