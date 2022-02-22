Spotlight on Mexico’s Sierra Gorda

Also see: Reserva de la Biósfera Sierra Gorda Querétaro (1997)

Wikipedia: The Sierra Gorda is an ecological region centered on the northern third of the Mexican state of Querétaro and extending into the neighboring states of Guanajuato, Hidalgo and San Luis Potosí.

Headlines

Sierra Gorda celebra su 24º aniversario como Área Natural Protegida

La Conanp conmemora el 24 Aniversario de la Reserva de la Biósfera Sierra Gorda Querétaro

¿Sabías que en la Sierra Gorda en Querétaro, viven más de 2,500 especies de plantas y animales?

¡Conócelas! en #NaturaListaMx https://t.co/8067guK1A1 pic.twitter.com/nlY6FNsErr — CONABIO (@Conabio) February 21, 2022

