Image: Steve Shook, Postcard (Some rights reserved)

Gateway to the Gila National Forest, Silver City, New Mexico

3 Days in Silver City

25 Reasons to Love Silver City

Silver City MainStreet is an accredited New Mexico MainStreet program committed to working with our community to foster economic development in our historic downtown. We do this through collaboration and promotion of downtown events, improvements to and preservation of our historic district, and the development of new and creative uses for downtown buildings.We are proud of our downtown historic district, and encourage you to stroll about the eclectic businesses and interesting architecture.

Silver City Daily Press

The Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument is about 44 miles (71 km) north via the winding NM 15.

We're convening a Gila #WildAndScenic Rivers of Opportunity Conference in Silver City October 7-9. Join us to celebrate the river's values and push for legislation to protect the Gila through a Wild and Scenic designation. Learn more here: https://t.co/GM1pnNRqiC. #WildGilaRiver pic.twitter.com/VYrpge7jey — New Mexico Wild (@nmwild) August 12, 2021

A great two days with @elMimbresMan who returned back to the States with his family. We spent the morning at a wonderful local cafe in @SilverCityOrg with hole-in-the-wall delicious brunch faves. Welcome home, Barin & Tania! #gilaproven #travel pic.twitter.com/P8q6p8OShE — Kialo Winters 🎒🌄 Tour Guide (@KialoWinters) July 16, 2021

Founder of the hashtag #GilaProven and @SilverCityOrg mountain bike races, @elMimbresMan has a unique story and legacy for his contributions to New Mexico. Welcome home, Barin & Tania! #gilaproven #travel #newmexico pic.twitter.com/m7n0BVTfeq — Kialo Winters 🎒🌄 Tour Guide (@KialoWinters) July 16, 2021

.@SilverCityNM business owner Martyn Pearson knows that Land and Water Conservation Fund is important for a strong outdoor economy. Congress must reauthorize & fully fund #LWCF before it expires in 3 days. https://t.co/HK9UvVPxmP #SaveLWCF #LWCFRoadTrip #ContinentalDivideTrail pic.twitter.com/pN3OwReFtF — ConserveNM (@ConserveNM) September 27, 2018

Silver City

