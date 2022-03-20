Singapore Links

Singapore Flag
What would locals like others know about Singapore? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Singapore street food added to Unesco heritage list – Guardian
Changi airport, world’s best, warns of ‘daunting’ future in raging pandemic
Singapore’s Mandai eco-resort: Paving paradise to put up an eco-resort
Is this the worst tourism ad of all time?
Reference
Current time
Eco
Singapore Index on Cities’ Biodiversity
Kranji Countryside Farmers’ Market
Organised by the Kranji Countryside Association, the Kranji Countryside Farmers’ Market is the first authentic local farmers’ market in Singapore. There will be fresh local farm produce (vegetables, fruit, herbs, eggs, fish, dairy, etc.), locally-made value-added farm products (jams, sauces, etc.), crafts, educational and outreach booths and family activities. It will be a quarterly weekend evening affair held in different parts of the Kranji Countryside, one of Singapore’s last remaining vestiges of farming.
https://www.facebook.com/farmersmarketsg
