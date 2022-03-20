Singapore Links

Singapore Flag

Singapore street food added to Unesco heritage list – Guardian

Changi airport, world’s best, warns of ‘daunting’ future in raging pandemic

Singapore’s Mandai eco-resort: Paving paradise to put up an eco-resort

Is this the worst tourism ad of all time?

Singapore's @ChangiAirport was ranked the world's best airport for the eighth year in a row in 2020.



In the pandemic, it has tried to reinvent itself as a domestic tourist destination. See the photos from a recent visit showing it to be mostly empty https://t.co/uvEOOpK5lN pic.twitter.com/V9vvjp4rJe — Insider Asia (@InsiderAsia) February 22, 2021

Organised by the Kranji Countryside Association, the Kranji Countryside Farmers’ Market is the first authentic local farmers’ market in Singapore. There will be fresh local farm produce (vegetables, fruit, herbs, eggs, fish, dairy, etc.), locally-made value-added farm products (jams, sauces, etc.), crafts, educational and outreach booths and family activities. It will be a quarterly weekend evening affair held in different parts of the Kranji Countryside, one of Singapore’s last remaining vestiges of farming.

